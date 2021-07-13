A Guide for Cooking While Camping

When you go camping, one of the things you need to focus on is definitely meal-prepping and cooking. The truth is that you will be away from civilization, without access to modern means of cooking. Which is why you need to figure out how you can cook/prepare your meals adequately. It’s not a walk in the park, but if you manage everything appropriately, results can be very impressive. I look at my food supplies with the same importance as my other camping gear. I’ve got the best overland tent and sleeping bags, as well as a Gladiator with loads of off-road Jeep accessories. So I bring the best cooking gear with me as well!

What meal supplies should you use?

Ideally, you want to have at least lighter fluid and a box of matches. When it comes to dishes, you do need a large/medium pot, a pan, portable grate and aluminum foil. Tongs and spatula are also needed too. These are the most important things, but you can also add in all the other things based on personal preference. I find a lot of my camp cooking gear from Bass Pro Shops. That’s what makes it well worth it, so keep it in mind for the best results.

Tips and tricks to keep in mind

Always make sure that you carry some aluminum foil with you, since it can be very useful.

Hang your food above the ground level or keep it stored away. This way animals won’t be as attracted to it

You should always invest in fireproof cooking equipment, since it will keep handles away from flames and major heat sources.

In order to cook meat evenly, it’s a good idea to have a hole in the middle of it, while grilling it will disappear and even out the cooking process.

It’s a great idea to pre-chop ingredients from home and keep them in Ziploc bags. They will be easy to access, and you won’t have to worry about their freshness either.

Don’t forget your favorite spices and flavoring! I also make sure to bring some CBD tinctures to mix with my morning cowboy brewed coffee to help my sore hiking muscles recover.

Meal-cooking methods that you can start using today

Maybe the best and simplest method is campfire cooking using direct heat. You can wrap your food in some aluminum foil and then place it in the hot coals. However, you can also grate over the open fire and then start grilling your food the way you want. The second method might take more time to cook, but you have more control and less chances of burning your food in the first place.

In case you want to prepare a pasta, stew or soup, you do want to use the pot and pan. Using hot coals can be very helpful. While it can take a little bit to get used to it, the truth is that camp cooking can be nailed down and it will feel natural. You just have to take your time and do it right.

Great Opportunities Await

Despite the fact that campfire cooking might seem challenging, it’s actually a great opportunity to test out your skills and learn new things as well. It does take a bit of time to master campfire cooking, but it can be very exciting and fun to do. All you need is to experiment, try out new stuff, and you will find yourself very happy with the results. At the end of the day, campfire cooking can be a great experience, but also an important skill if you’re stranded out in the wild for a longer time period!