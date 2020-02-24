What Are Cannabis Terpenes Used For?

You might think you’ve never come across terpenes, but if you’ve ever smelt a hint of lavender, sage, or cannabis terpenes, you’ve smelled terpenes at work. The fragrant particles are what give different flowers and plants their wide variety of floral and earthy scents, which by the way, are really good for your health as well.



Research says that the emotional and physical benefits of certain terpenes can be felt after forest bathing, where one uses essential oils with a high concentration of the miraculous compounds. We have further rounded up all the benefits you need to know about terpenes.

What are Cannabis Terpenes?

In the simplest of ways, terpenes are aromatic molecules found in most fruits, plants, and herbs, including cannabis. In cannabis, terpenes are produced in its sticky resin glands and are used for the various unique aromas secreted by the plant.

The Benefits of Cannabis Terpenes

Apart from providing cannabis strains with their distinct natural aromas, terpenes also offer numerous therapeutic benefits. When cannabinoids like CBD and terpenes interact with the body, they perform the ‘Entourage Effect.’



This phenomenon takes place when several cannabis compounds work together to distribute a substantial impact on the body than any individual compound could on its own. Due to this effect, CBD products that contain terpenes have the power to deliver enhanced therapeutic benefits.



Different Cannabis Terpenes and their Benefits

Ocimene

Ocimene is an earthy and sweet citrus-scented terpene that is found in several cannabis strains that include hops, lavender, and bergamot. Its exclusive compound structure allows Ocimene to possess anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties.

Pinene

Pinene is a more common terpene, and it is identified with the traditional pine smell. While its enjoyable pine aroma can arouse a healthier mood, research has found Pinene to be anti-inflammatory and a bronchodilator as well.

Linalool

Linalool is a floral-scented terpene with a trace of spice that many know and love. Due to its unusual scent, Linalool acts as a sedative and can also be used to relieve stress and anxiety.

Terpinolene

Terpinolene is a sweet, floral-scented terpene that has been usually linked with the sweet fragrance found in the Jack Herer strain. Research has shown that when inhaled, Terpinolene can provide anti-cancer, anti-oxidant, and sedative benefits.

Caryophyllene

Caryophyllene has a very unique sweet, earthy and spicy aroma, and is the only terpene that interrelates with the body’s Endocannabinoid System. It provides anti-inflammatory and analgesic benefits to being introduced in our bodies.

Terpineol

Terpineol is a pleasing floral and earth-scented terpene and is famous for providing mood enhancement and relieving stress.

Humulene

Humulene has a very earthy and woody scent that can be most frequently linked with the aroma of hops. Humulene has exhibited anti-bacterial properties and can be used as an appetite suppressant.

Valencene

Valencene is a strong citrus-scented terpene, which is also be found in the Valencia orange. Its peppy fragrance provides a happier and healthier mood energy and can help relieve anxiety and stress.