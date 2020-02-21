How Monsoons Can Damage Your Roof

One of the harshest seasons in Arizona is the monsoon season. Everything gets affected, including the roof on your house. Monsoons bring massive storms, rain, thunderstorms, and heavy dust to the valley. It also brings along fluctuating temperatures that can severely damage your roof. These destructive weather patterns force many Arizona homeowners to call in a roofing company for repairs and replacement if the damage is severe. An insurance adjuster will be required if you plan on having your insurance company pay for it.

Know Your Roof Before The Storm Hits

Being aware of your roof’s current condition could save you time and headaches going into Monsoon season. If you are unsure about the state of your roof before the season, consult a local roofing professional for advice and preventative maintenance. Before the monsoon seasons starts, make sure you have done all the necessary repairs. Having these repairs in place before the season begins will save you time, money, and headaches.

Hiring a professional roofer to do the work will ensure that the home will be free of water damage and unwanted attic exposure to wildlife. It will save significant time and make your monsoon season less stressful.

Light rains typically come before the torrential downpour, if you notice watermarks in your ceilings or down the interior walls, you should call a roofing contractor immediately to inspect the leak. Preventative measures like this will allow you time to fix small leaks before they turn into massive problems. Please make sure the roofing contractor you hire is efficient and seals every hole they find. Do not delay repairing your roof, act immediately, and avoid future complications

Trim Overgrown Trees: Nature is incredible until a dry-rotted tree blows over from heavy monsoon winds and smashes through your roof. There are plenty of trees in Arizona, and depending on where you live, there may be large old-growth trees that are frail and dangerous. Trees like this can lose branches, and even become de-rooted as heavy rains loosen the soil, and heavy winds start to rock the trees from side to side. This can create distinct problems for you and your home, and here are additional issues you need to be cautious of.



Leaves and pine needles can clog gutters, making for a problem when the monsoons roll through. Stagnant water can cause damage to wood and provide a breeding ground for mosquitos and other insects. Branches can fall on your rooftop and damage shingles, and depending on the size of the branch, possibly even crash through the roof. If the tree falls and crashes through your roof, you are going to have issues. Make sure you maintain your property, the foliage around it, and the rooftop.

Using a professional landscaping service to make sure the trees around your homes are thoroughly pruned and secured is highly advised if it’s something you are unable to do. Ignoring this maintenance could come back to haunt you down the road.

Upgrade Your Gutter System: Upgrading your gutter system is a great idea, even in Arizona. Gutters help the water travel from the roof to a spout located at the ground level. Some people will route these gutter spouts so that the water routes to gardens and other areas that need water. You need to select durable gutters so that they last for many years. You will also want to have them professionally installed so that they hold up to the elements when the storms hit. You can also add a leaf guard to the gutter system to keep leaves and debris out of them. This will prevent the gutters from clogging quickly. Once a leaf guard is installed, minimal maintenance will be required to keep water flowing correctly during the storm season.



When monsoon season rips through Arizona, it can leave a trail of disaster that can cost homeowners thousands of dollars in roof repairs. Save yourself money and headaches by taking extra steps to make sure your roof and gutter systems are ready for monsoon season.